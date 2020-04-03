To help curb the spread of the coronavirus, summer and compressed May classes at Kennesaw State University will be fully online, according to an announcement from the university.
Kennesaw State will return to normal operations for the fall semester assuming health conditions allow for it, a news release says.
KSU officials say the university has been preparing for the possibility of a summer of fully online instruction, and the decision follows guidance from the University System of Georgia.
"As a result, we are confident that more than 90% of our in-person classes will simply be converted to online instruction for the summer. This announcement does not affect courses that are already scheduled to be taught online," the release reads.
All revised summer offerings, including those that will transition to online instruction, will be available for students to review at 5 p.m. on Monday. Students who need to add or adjust summer classes should log into Owl Express, the student portal.
The school says any off-campus, credit-bearing courses, such as internships, will follow "standard procedures pending the needs and any special requirements determined by our external partners."
There is a bright side though, according to the release. KSU staff say summer courses are often linked to faster graduation rates.
Students who are enrolled in summer courses and have financial aid questions should email the office of financial aid (finaid@kennesaw.edu), call 770-423-6074, or check for additional information at summer.kennesaw.edu/financialaid.php.
Billing information for summer tuition and fees will be adjusted to reflect the switch to online learning, according to KSU. Students who have billing questions should contact the office of the bursar at 470-578-6419 or visit fiscalservices.kennesaw.edu/bursar.
