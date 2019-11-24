Atlanta Police have released more details on the murder charges facing Kennesaw State women’s basketball player Kamiyah Street.
Street, the Owls’ star point guard, was arrested Thursday and charged with eight counts including three counts of felony murder and an additional murder charge.
According to Atlanta Police, Street, 20 was arrested in connection with the July 16 murder of 21-year-old Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne in southwest Atlanta.
Investigators said three suspects ambushed Hubbard-Etienne and a friend in an apartment complex parking deck shortly before 2 a.m. and fired multiple times. Paramedics were unable to save Hubbard-Etienne, and he died on the scene.
Atlanta Police Department Investigator James H. White,a spokesman for the department, said the shooting appears to have been targeted.
Two other suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting: Cortez Banks and Johnerton Gilstrap.
"This investigation remains active and ongoing and no other suspect information is available for release at this time," White said.
Street, a junior from Mays High School in Atlanta, was a standout for the team. Through the first three games of the year, Street, a junior from Mays High School in Atlanta, was averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
She was coming off a season in which she was second-team all-ASUN Conference. Street was also the ASUN Freshman of the Year for the 2017-18 season.
By Saturday, she had been removed from the university’s athletic website.
“We were made aware Thursday evening that Kamiyah Street of the KSU women’s basketball team was arrested and is being held, pending charges,” the Kennesaw State athletic department said in a statement. “The individual has been suspended indefinitely from all women’s basketball team and athletic activities. Neither the university nor the athletic department have any additional information at this time.”
