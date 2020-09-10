Those interested in learning more about the history of immigration in the United States can participate in an in-depth discussion next week on key points in immigration policy.
Kennesaw State University's Museum of History and Holocaust Education is hosting a virtual session on U.S. immigration history from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, along with a traveling exhibit, "Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History," which is on display in the Athenium Gallery at the KSU Sturgis Library.
The event starts with a presentation on key moments in U.S. immigration and citizenship policy along with their social, political, and economic contexts. The review is followed by break-out sessions at 2:20 p.m. with discussions on different themes of these events.
Topics for break-out room discussions include:
- Citizenship and Civil Rights: Documentation, Status, and Protection Under the Law
- Intersecting Identities: Race, Migration, and National Narrative
- Creating Community: Refugee Resettlement and Immigrant Empowerment
- Making Change: Affecting Policy Through Civic Engagement
The Refuge or Refusal exhibit explores the factors behind five key turning points in U.S. immigration policy and their impacts. The museum opened the exhibit onsite in August of 2018 in order to contextualize experiences of those who fled Nazi Germany and global responses to the ensuing refugee crisis, according to curator Adina Langer. The exhibit began traveling last year.
"Using the historical exhibit to provide background, the event will also include facilitated discussions to help participants connect the past with the present around topics ranging from citizenship and civil rights to intersecting identities and civic engagement," Langer said. "Thus, the event will support the MHHE's mission to promote education and dialogue about the past and its significance today."
"Folks should participate if they’re interested in the history of immigration and welcoming in America and want to learn more about how people have imagined community and created 'home' together," Langer said.
To register, visit bit.ly/3m8sPcY.
To see the exhibit virtually, visit seekbeak.com/v/p9z6BBpnzQk.
