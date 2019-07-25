KENNESAW — Hundreds of Kennesaw State University architecture, business, engineering and nursing students walked the stage and received their degrees Thursday morning, teeing up the remainder of the more than 1,000 students that were expected to graduate in this summer’s commencement ceremonies.
Among the morning’s graduates was Brianna Gomes, a first-generation college graduate who crossed the stage to thunderous applause and cheers from her family in the front of the stands at KSU’s convocation center.
Gomes, a nursing major and psychology minor, said being a first-generation college student was a challenge, since no one in her family understood her struggles when classes got tough. But, she added, graduating is “one of the most rewarding experiences ever.”
“Sending in that last assignment was a huge weight off my shoulders,” she said. “And now, walking across the stage is one of my biggest dreams come true.”
Gomes, who graduated with a 3.4 GPA, has already accepted a job as a pediatric nurse at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital. She said since she was a child, she’s known she wanted to be a nurse.
“It’s the only thing I really wanted to do. I used to play with doctor’s kits and things like that,” Gomes said. “I remember going to my pediatrician and saying, ‘I’m going to be just like you one day. I want to take care of kids.’”
Tracey Anderson, Gomes’ mother, said she couldn’t be prouder of her daughter.
“She’s going to do amazing. She’s going to touch so many lives,” she said.
Anderson stopped her daughter multiple times as she walked back to her seat, diploma in hand. She beamed as she took pictures of her graduate.
“Beautiful,” she shouted to Gomes, who donned a tiara along with her cap and gown.
KSU conferred 1,457 degrees representing 10 academic colleges over three commencement ceremonies, according to Paul Floeckher, a spokesman for the university. Floeckher said 1,100 of those degrees were undergraduate and 300 were graduate.
The summer’s commencement saw average GPAs of 3.16 for undergraduate degrees and 3.8 for graduate degrees.
Floeckher said the college with the most graduates this summer was the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, with 303.
The youngest graduates were 17 for undergraduate degrees and 23 for graduate. Oldest graduates included a 59-year-old undergraduate student and a 77-year-old graduate student.
With more than 35,420 students, KSU is the third-largest university in the state, behind Georgia State University and the University of Georgia, according to Tammy DeMel, a spokeswoman for Kennesaw State. KSU offers more than 150 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees.
