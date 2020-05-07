Cody Hixon has waited seven years to walk the stage at Kennesaw State University and receive his bachelor's degree, and now the spring graduate will have to wait at least a couple more months.
Hixon, who earned a degree in philosophy and plans to pursue a job as a social worker, was supposed to celebrate his commencement ceremony Tuesday. But the widespread business and school campus closures caused by the coronavirus put a stop to those plans.
Hixon is one of more than 3,500 spring graduates who KSU officials say will have graduated this week but won't get to walk the stage right away.
"It's such a long time coming. It was definitely one of those things that I've been looking forward to for a few years now," said Hixon. "It is very disappointing, not to say that I'm special in any way. But I do feel like I've been waiting for the ceremony longer than some other people."
He said issues with financial aid, coupled with a need to balance a full-time work schedule with his classes and pay his own way, meant school took a little longer than expected. It also meant graduation Tuesday would have been that much sweeter, he said.
But Hixon said KSU has offered students the ability to come back for ceremonies in either July or December to walk with graduates of the upcoming summer or fall semesters. He said he'll attend if ceremonies are able to take place in July.
"Waiting for this as long as I have, if I have to wait another extra two months, what's that compared to seven years?" he said, adding that he'll still try to make it if in-person ceremonies have to be delayed until December, depending on whether he's relocated for a job by then.
Getting creative
Though they won't get to don caps and gowns and enter KSU's Convocation Center to the sound of "Pomp and Circumstance" this week, Hixon and other graduates have gotten creative in order to recognize their achievement.
Hixon said his girlfriend sent him out of the house Tuesday, and he returned to find an interior fully decorated with streamers, balloons and graduation adornments. So, he said, he put on an oversized black poncho, the couple played the graduation song and his girlfriend presented him with a rolled up piece of paper to represent his diploma.
In a video posted to KSU’s Facebook page this week, Sarah Sterner and her fiancee, Melodi Shanks, walk through a choreographed at-home graduation ceremony for Sterner.
The video shows Sterner, a graduate student who earned her Master of Education this spring, entering her home in her regalia as “Pomp and Circumstance” plays. Her dogs wander through the shot as she files past three chairs claimed by stuffed animals, waving to each, before taking her seat in the fourth.
The video continues with Shanks, who graduated with a specialist in education in the fall, giving a short keynote address and presenting Sterner with her degree. In its first two days on KSU's social media, the video received thousands of views.
Sterner said Shanks was determined to give her some kind of ceremony and was excited to put together the "low budget graduation" video at home.
Sterner said the video was a fun way to deal with the disappointment of the May ceremony being canceled, as so many other events have been in light of the coronavirus.
"It was just a fun, heartwarming thing, but we also just like to be silly," Sterner said. "So it was a multipurpose thing for us to try to just cope with all the craziness that's going on."
In her original posting of the video on Tuesday on her own Facebook page, Shanks said the "low-budget option" for graduation is dedicated to graduates everywhere who won't be able to participate in official ceremonies.
"We congratulate you on ALL your hard work," she wrote.
3,500 KSU Owls fly the nest
KSU President Pamela Whitten applauded spring 2020 graduates for their perseverance in completing their degrees in what is an unprecedented time for the college and the country.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever been so proud of a group of students for such resilience and engagement as our students have shown this semester, especially the graduating seniors,” Whitten said in a news release. “Their final semester turned out much differently than anticipated, but they demonstrated great resolve in completing their degrees. The 2020 graduates embody the determination and sincere passion for learning that our students have demonstrated during this unique time.”
The May 2020 class of 2,893 undergraduate students and 619 graduate students marks an increase of about 100 total from last spring's graduating class, according to KSU officials.
On average, undergraduate students who received their degrees this semester earned GPAs of 3.27, while graduate student GPAs averaged just under 3.8. Two-hundred-seventy-one graduate students and 75 undergraduates completed their degrees with a 4.0 GPA, according to the university.
The College of Humanities and Social Sciences is conferring the most undergraduate degrees this spring, with 734, while the Bagwell College of Education has the most graduate candidates, with 207.
The number of men and women in the graduating class is nearly even, with 1,461 female and 1,432 male undergraduate candidates. Among graduate students, the numbers are 398 female and 221 male.
With about 38,000 students across its two campuses, KSU is the state’s third largest university, offering more than 150 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.