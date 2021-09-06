Letter from USG Regents Advisory Council for Biological Sciences

"The slow rate of vaccination in the state of Georgia has exacerbated the risk of covid infections from the Delta and other variants of the SARS-CoV2 virus. Safely returning to face to face instruction on USG campuses requires mitigation of risk for covid disease. The two most effective means for covid risk mitigation are vaccination and use of ASTM2- or ASTM3-rated face masks in indoor settings.

As life scientists, the SARS-CoV2 virus and covid disease fall in our domain of expertise. We have a duty to our students and to our faculty and staff colleagues to maintain their health and safety. We also have a duty to counter misinformation and politicization about topics within our expertise; such misinformation and politicization prevents a safe environment for learning and working.

We call on the BOR to require vaccinations against COVID-19 for all students, faculty, and staff of USG, in accordance with current BOR policy (https://www.usg.edu/policymanual/section4/C334/).

We further call on the BOR to follow CDC guidelines and allow presidents of individual USG campuses in areas of substantial or high community transmission to require ASTM2 or ASTM3 rated face masks in campus indoor settings."