Kennesaw State University has seen blockbuster fundraising totals over the past few years, with the university’s endowment more than doubling in the past two years.
As of June 30, 2016, the end of fiscal year 2016, KSU’s endowment was about $38 million. That grew over the next three years to about $47.5 million by the end of fiscal 2019.
But in the past two years, that figure doubled to reach $96 million by the end of fiscal 2021, and to about $102 million by the end of the 2021 calendar year.
Endowments are used to fund short- and long-term goals of universities. They are made up of many individual funds, often with restrictions on their use. Some help fund scholarships and other financial aid, while others pay professors, fund certain research, or support arts or athletics.
Endowments are akin to a “permanent savings account that pays 4% interest every year, and earns on average 7% or 8% per year,” said Lance Burchett, CEO of the Kennesaw State University Foundation.
“If you didn't have endowment every year, you'd have to be trying to scramble to figure out — how are we going to do things,” Burchett continued. “So it's really encouraging to see KSU’s elevation in the world of endowment. We're not anywhere near where we should be. We're way behind peer universities in the state. But we're headed in the right direction.”
Endowments, Burchett said, are a critical factor in the ranking of universities, a sign of strength, and a hedge against inflation.
By comparison, the largest endowment of any Georgia college is Emory University, which has an $11 billion endowment as of 2021. The Georgia Institute of Technology and University of Georgia had endowments of $2 billion and $1.8 billion, respectively, as of 2021. Georgia State University had an endowment of about $164 million as of 2020.
America’s oldest, and perhaps most prestigious, university is also its richest. Harvard University reported its endowment reached a record high of $53.2 billion in 2021.
The vast majority of KSU's endowment funds, however, cannot be spent however the university wishes. Just 2.2% of the KSU endowment is unrestricted. The rest are restricted funds, meaning the gifts that enabled them were given for certain purposes.
“Donors mostly give big gifts with a specific purpose in mind. So, the majority of the gifts are restricted for certain purposes,” Burchett said.
KSU’s student scholarship spending for 2021 was $3.3 million, more than double the number in 2016, when it was $1.5 million.
From 2019 to 2021, the university’s annual fundraising total went from $11.6 million, to $23.9 million to $29.8 million.
Gifts for the KSU endowment averaged about $2 million per year from fiscal 2012 through fiscal 2019. In 2020, it was $17.1 million, and in fiscal 2021, it was $19.4 million.
Gifts to the university come from a mix of alumni, corporations, nonprofit foundations and others.
There were 107 major gifts to KSU in fiscal 2021, compared to 54 in 2018. KSU also says its administrative fundraising costs per dollar raised have fallen from 41 cents in fiscal 2019 to 15 cents in FY2021.
“Primarily it has been the philanthropic community recognizing the need for endowment, and they're willing to invest in endowment,” Burchett said of KSU’s fundraising success.
He added that KSU's administrative leadership has been supportive of the fundraising, and said the foundation has done well in investing money. In the past two years, returns on KSU’s investments have exceeded the national average.
Some of KSU’s largest donations ever have come in the past few years. In 2020, Rosemary and John Brown gave $10 million to establish an endowment matching fund that provides scholarships to students in the KSU Honors College. It was the largest single gift from a single donor in KSU history.
In 2021, a $5 million gift was given by the Audrey Morgan and the Bobbie Bailey Foundation to benefit the KSU School of Music, since renamed the Dr. Bobbie Bailey School of Music. That was the largest ever gift for the university’s College of the Arts. The family of the late Bobbie Bailey has given more than $11 million to KSU since 1993, making it the most generous family in KSU donor history.
Real estate executive Norman J. Radow and his wife Lindy gifted $9 million to the university in 2020. KSU's College of Humanities and Social Sciences now bears Radow's name.
Also last year, Jim Hills and his wife Wanda gave $1 million to KSU’s Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology, the college’s largest ever gift.
“The advancement team under Lance’s leadership, working with an outstanding board of trustees and following the lead set by (former President) Pamela Whitten, have played a huge role in Kennesaw State’s success,” said interim president Kathy Schwaig in a press release last fall highlighting fundraising achievements.
From junior college to Georgia heavyweight
Since being chartered in 1963 KSU has grown from a two-year junior college to the third-largest university in the state. As of fall 2021, it had 42,983 students — roughly 39,000 undergraduates and 4,000 graduate students.
Only Georgia Tech (43,859) and Georgia State (52,350) had larger enrollments than KSU.
Approximately 74% of KSU undergraduates are full-time students, and 94% are in-state.
In fall 2015, KSU had 33,252 students. In 2002, it had about 15,000. There were about 10,000 students in 1990, and fewer than 4,000 in 1980.
The school was founded after then-Gov. Carl Sanders promised to build more junior colleges throughout Georgia. Originally planned for Bartow County, the city of Marietta and Cobb County Board of Education persuaded the Board of Regents to choose north Cobb County by selling millions in bonds to fund construction.
Its first president, Horace Sturgis, assumed office in 1965, and classes began in 1966. Toward the end of his tenure, in the late 70s, the college gained four-year status.
Betty Siegel took over the college’s management in 1980 and oversaw transformational growth in her 26-year tenure.
“She really lit the fire, being the first woman president in the history of the Board of Regents,” said retired banker Joe Daniell. Daniell's father, Herman Daniell, helped establish the college while serving on the Cobb Board of Education in the 1960s.
Besides steady enrollment growth, under Siegel, KSU started offering athletics, added its first graduate-level courses in the 1980s and in 1996 achieved university status.
Siegel’s successor, Daniel Papp, served as president for a decade and oversaw continued growth and efforts to attract more diverse students (in fall 2021 white students made up slightly less than half of all students). The university’s graduation and retention rates also improved under Papp.
Papp was succeeded by Sam Olens, Georgia’s former attorney general, who served as president for fewer than two years. Pamela Whitten succeeded Olens, serving until her departure in 2021, when Schwaig was named interim president.
In the 2010s, KSU built the Bernard A. Zuckerman Museum of Art and Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
In 2015 it merged with Southern Polytechnic State University, which now serves as KSU’s Marietta campus.
In 2018, KSU for the first time was designated an R2 doctoral university, the second-highest classification for research institutions in the country. Other R2 colleges in Georgia include Georgia Southern University, Augusta University and Clark Atlanta University. R1, the highest classification, includes UGA, Georgia Tech, Emory and Georgia State.
As the university has grown, so has the community around it. KSU employs more than 5,000 people. New businesses and housing development have sprung up in the area to support demand. KSU said last year that it contributed more than $1.6 billion to Georgia’s economy in fiscal 2020.
“It’s been a lot of fun to watch all that growth,” Daniell said.
