In case you missed Kennesaw State University's Kennesaw campus while driving down Chastain Road before, you likely never will again, thanks to the newly christened 30-foot tall, $2 million entry way at the corner of Chastain and Frey roads.
KSU President Pamela Whitten, KSU mascot Scrappy the Owl, Cobb County Commissioner JoAnn Birrell and Commission Chairman Mike Boyce, among others, gathered in front of the massive five-pillared structure this week to celebrate its construction with a ribbon cutting.
Whitten told the MDJ the new entry serves two purposes: First, to welcome students, faculty, staff and visitors as they enter the campus. Second, to show the school's pride in being located in Cobb County, a community she called "deeply supportive."
"This is an exceptional university filled with outstanding students, but there was no clear front entryway to announce that the university is here," Whitten said at the ribbon cutting this week.
Atop the five 30-foot brick columns sits an illuminated "Kennesaw State University" sign spanning 60 feet wide.
In addition, the university added a new five-foot high brick wall on both sides of the Kennesaw State University Road entrance. Illuminated silver letters spelling out Kennesaw State University line the top of the walls that curve along the front of Chastain Road, matching the style of the Marietta Campus entrance, according to university officials.
The university also widened the sidewalk along the front drive of the entrance to 18 feet and regraded the lawn to create study and recreation space for students.
The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia approved the entryway construction at a meeting in May.
