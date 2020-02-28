KENNESAW — A massive parking lot at the center of Kennesaw State University’s Kennesaw campus will, in a little more than a year, be replaced by a building to help accommodate the school’s booming student population.
When complete, the $39 million, 143,000-square-foot Academic Learning Center will include 20 classrooms, six seminar rooms and a multipurpose lecture hall, as well as computer labs and other specialized labs.
“The Academic Learning Center will enhance and modernize academic experiences for our students, while also hosting a broad array of student-support services in the heart of our Kennesaw campus,” KSU President Pamela Whitten said in a news release.
Whitten, Gov. Brian Kemp and other officials were at KSU on Wednesday for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the new building.
The center was approved by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia funded by the General Assembly, and included in the governor’s budget proposal last year.
“It really is kind of trying to provide a hub for students so they can do study, collaboration with each other and kind of supplement what we (do) in the Sturgis Library,” said construction manager Richard Rhodes, “because right now that’s pretty packed, that’s where all the students are going for study, research, stuff like that. So hopefully this building will alleviate some of that pressure on the library itself.”
Rhodes said the project would likely break ground next month. If all goes according to plan, it will open in the fall of 2021.
The state’s third-largest university saw its fall 2019 enrollment increase 6.7%, or 2,387 students, over fall 2018 enrollment. At last count, university officials said KSU’s enrollment reached nearly 38,000. KSU also saw a 30% increase in freshman enrollment this year, Ayers said.
Architectural firm HOK designed the building, while Brasfield & Gorrie will handle construction.
