Kroger broke ground on its new, 90,000-square-foot store and fuel center that will anchor MarketPlace Terrell Mill, a $120 million mixed-use development at the corner of Terrell Mill and Powers Ferry roads.
“We are excited to break ground on this new store and would like to thank the Cobb County Board of Commissioners and the Powers Ferry Corridor Alliance for their ongoing support,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, in a press release. “We would especially like to recognize Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson and former Cobb County Commissioner Bob Ott, along with Patti Rice and Sheri George with the Powers Ferry Corridor Alliance, who worked diligently to make this project a reality.”
The 24-acre MarketPlace Terrell Mill project also includes a Panera Bread, a Regions bank, a Wendy’s, a 100,000-square-foot Extra Space Storage facility, a dentistry and nearly 300 apartments.
The grocery is slated to open by the end of March 2023, according to the company. It will replace Kroger’s nearby store at Delk and Powers Ferry roads, which was built in the 1980s and is about half the size of the new store.
“This new store signifies Kroger’s ongoing commitment to the community and to the ongoing economic prosperity of the region,” Turner said.
The Kroger is being built on the site formerly occupied by Brumby Elementary School before it moved to a new building on Terrell Mill Road near Terrell Mill Park.
The Development Authority of Cobb County in 2018 approved the issuance of $35 million in revenue bonds for the new grocery store. Under that plan, the development authority took the title to the property, removing it from the tax rolls. Kroger paid no taxes on the improved property during the first year, with payment increasing each year until it reaches 100% after 11 years.
East Cobb activist Larry Savage issued a legal challenge to the bonds, and Cobb Superior Court Senior Judge Adele Grubbs sided with him, writing in an order that there “is nothing essential about this project nor evidence that it will stimulate the area’s economy.”
Grubbs’ ruling was later overturned by the Georgia Supreme Court, allowing the tax breaks to go through.
