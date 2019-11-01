MARIETTA — As 94-year-old 1st Lt. Janie Peacock Hall made her way across the front of the Cobb County Civic Center on a rainy afternoon, she was greeted by the cheers of her fellow Korean War veterans and their families.
Hall said she served from 1950-52 as an operating room supervisor, working to save the lives of wounded soldiers about 20 miles north of the 38th parallel. She was the sole female award recipient during the ceremony recognizing Georgia’s veterans of the so-called “forgotten war.”
“I know there are plenty of them around,” Hall said grinning and referring to the other women who served during the war. “There’s just not many 94-year-olds running down the street.”
The Kennesaw resident said running an operating room in a combat zone was trying work, but work that she would do all over again. The soldiers on the front lines were sacrificing their lives, so the least that she and her staff could do was take care of them, she said.
“I did this for them, not me. I wear pins for them, not me,” Hall said, pointing to her Korean War lapel pins. “That’s the way it’s been, and that’s the way it will be.”
Hall was one of the Georgia veterans who were assured they are not forgotten during the ceremony, co-hosted by the consulate general of the Republic of Korea in Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Veterans Service.
About 250 veterans registered for the event, and 90 were awarded in person, according to Cobb County Commissioner JoAnn Birrell.
Hall smiled and shook the hands of Georgia Department of Veterans Service Commissioner Mike Roby, Consul General Young-jun Kim and a line of Cobb County commissioners, as she made her way down the line of distinguished guests. State senators and representatives also sat in the audience and letters of appreciation from members of the U.S. Congress were read aloud.
“I’d like to thank the Korean War veterans who are here today, who fought for a country they never knew and for people they never met. They fought for the noble ideals we all understand: freedom and democracy,” Kim told the crowd.
An estimated 75,000 Georgians served during the Korean War, 757 of whom were killed, according to Kim. More than 150 of the state’s veterans are still considered missing in action.
“I want to assure you that Korean people have not forgotten you. Korea has not forgotten the soldiers sitting here today. Korea has not forgotten the 757 Georgians who made the ultimate sacrifice in Korea,” Kim said. “Thanks to your bravery and sacrifice on the battlefield, (South) Korea, once one of the poorest countries in the world, has emerged as the 12th largest economy in the world.”
Roby, a retired Army sergeant major, told the crowd of veterans that though they’d fought bravely to defend the South Korean people and their independence, as well as safeguard other nations from attack, their sacrifices had been overlooked and their bravery ignored.
“None of you here today have forgotten the Korean War. It has been with you since you returned home — the monsoon mud, the searing heat and the biting cold. For you, this not a forgotten war. This is a powerful and painful memory,” he said, adding that many in the crowd faced months crammed into foxholes against overwhelming numbers of enemies. “We owe it to you, veterans of that war, to celebrate your sacrifice, to cherish your service, to remember what was too long forgotten.”
Cpl. John Harold Lewis, a 90-year-old Austell resident said he was surprised to receive his medal and certificate. Lewis, who served as an artilleryman from 1950-52, said the recognition he and others received Wednesday was a nice change of pace.
“I don’t think people really did remember (the war) the way they should have,” he said.
Lewis said he’d even had to fight with the Department of Veterans Affairs for 20 years to have his hearing aids paid for. His hearing impairment was due, at least in part, to his service, Lewis’s family said.
Henry Ahrenhold, a 1st lieutenant with the Army Corps of Engineers, said his division helped to maintain roads and build bridges for the troops toward the end of the war.
Ahrenhold agreed with Lewis. The lieutenant said the public has slowly granted his era of veterans the acknowledgement that had been absent for decades.
“(We’ve) finally received a message from the people that they appreciated our work,” he said. “It was a pretty forgotten war.”
As each veteran approached to shake his hand toward the end of the line of elected officials and dignitaries, Sunny Park, of the American Korean Friendship Society, told them just how much their service meant to him.
“I was 8 years old during the Korean War,” the Korean native said, leaning close and patting each veteran on the shoulder. “You saved my life.”
