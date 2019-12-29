On Tuesday, Dec. 31, The Battery Atlanta will celebrate the arrival of the New Year at the third annual New Year’s Eve Bash, presented by Xfinity. Mark Owens will emcee the evening of free programming featuring “Early Inning” events from 6 to 8 p.m. and “Late Innings” from 9 p.m. to midnight.
The Early Innings event is geared toward families with young children. “Then you can go home and get the kids to bed,” said Lauren Abernethy, senior director of marketing.
Early Innings features the Heavy Hitters (the Braves’ drum line), mascot Blooper, an inflatable baseball drop countdown at 8 p.m., Battery Atlanta cheerleaders, performer David Girabaldi (who paints to music), and more.
The Late Innings festivities will follow. “Starting at 9 p.m., we have a more traditional New Year’s party that ends with fireworks at night,” Abernethy said.
Late Innings festivities include live entertainment by the Battery Dance Squad, 12 South Band and David Girabaldi; and a large fireworks display at midnight. “There are a lot fun activities and appearances throughout the night,” Abernethy said. “It’s just a fun night. The restaurants are open and operating so that people can grab a cocktail and dance in the plaza and have a good time.”
There is no admission to attend the event. “It’s a great, free event for families and people of all ages. We cater to everybody. You could come and celebrate with your family and your friends and enjoy the entertainment,” Abernethy said.
The evening is for everyone. “Our property in and of itself offers a unique opportunity. We have all kinds of restaurants. Our entertainment is anything from a party band to the Heavy Hitters. It’s a fun, family environment from 6 to 8 p.m. with lots of kids. There is not a lot for children to do on New Year’s that ends in time for you to take them home, if you’d like to get them in bed before midnight,” Abernethy added.
“You can grab a cocktail. You can walk around and just have a great time and try different restaurants out. We enjoy it every year. We always have a great turnout, and we’re looking forward to it,” she said.
For more information, visit batteryatl.com/event/nye_batteryatl. The Battery Atlanta is at 800 Battery Ave SE #130, Atlanta 30339.
