Jennifer Wells, the manager of the West Cobb Regional Library, will speak before the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club at its weekly meeting Monday.
The virtual meeting will begin at noon, and attendees must make a reservation before the meeting begins.
Wells will speak about the services the county library system provides the Cobb community.
For more information or make a reservation, email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com with your name and email address.
