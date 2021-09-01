Members of the community are invited to participate in the Kiwanis Club of Marietta's Field of Flags event beginning Saturday through September 18.
The event, a display of almost 3,000 three-by-five foot American flags at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield, is one of the largest commemorations of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack in the nation. The event’s somber motto is "One life lost. One flag flown."
Members of the Kiwanis Club and fellow community members will march with the flags starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, from Grace Community Church to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Shuttle service will be available from the following locations between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.:
- C.W. Matthews Contracting, 1600 Kenview Road off of Old 41 Highway
Gardens of Kennesaw Mountain, 1127 White Circle
A memorial service, meanwhile, will be held at the park's visitor center on Sept. 11 from 7:55 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Other opportunities to participate in the Field of Flags include reading the names of those who died on 9/11 at the memorial service, sponsoring a flag for the display, visiting the battlefield during the two-week installation or sharing a personal memory at the online portal.
The flags will be removed a week after the service, on Sept. 18.
