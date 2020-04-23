The Kiwanis Club of Marietta has announced the creation of the Scott Chadwick Memorial Scholarship to honor the former club president and servant leader who succumbed to COVID-19 on March 27.
Chadwick served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and later joined the Cobb County Tax Commissioner’s Office as an administrator for over 15 years. His long list of volunteer activities included 12 years on the advisory board of the Marietta Salvation Army including two terms as chair, two terms on the board of the Marietta Museum of History, chair of the Cobb County Jury Commission and chair of the 7th District Republican Party.
As a member of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta for 31 years, he assumed a leading role in many of the club’s civic activities, including the sponsorship of over 40 new club members.
As president in 1997-1998, he led the effort to beautify the grounds of Lockheed Elementary School by planting 3,000 evergreen seedlings on the school campus. He also helped Dave Miller develop the Kiwanis’ signature Flag Project that has grown to more than 1,600 American flags deployed by members around Marietta six times each year.
When former mayor Dunaway asked the Kiwanis Club of Marietta to revitalize the Veteran’s Day Parade, Chadwick stepped up as parade director from inception in 2005 to 2012. His decades of service earned him the prestigious George F. Hixson Fellowship from Kiwanis International.
However, it is his many small gestures that Kiwanis club members will miss the most.
He was always the first to ask a question of the weekly speaker, and on more than one occasion he was also the first to begin the applause to let the speaker know that time was up. He could be counted on to visit elderly members in poor health who were unable to attend meetings, often doing so on a weekly basis. At the holidays, it was Chadwick who passed his leather fedora among club members to collect for the servers who provided the club’s weekly lunch. Happily, that tradition will continue as his wife, Pat, has donated his hat to the club.
This new scholarship, which will be awarded beginning in 2021, becomes the 10th scholarship that the Kiwanis Club of Marietta presents annually to deserving college students in the community.
“The Scott Chadwick Memorial Scholarship serves as a fitting tribute to a man who has left a legacy of service to his country, his community, and the club he loved so well," said Debbie McCracken, club president.
Donations to the new scholarship may be sent to the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation, P.O. Box 3191, Marietta, GA 30061. For more information, donors are asked to contact the club’s executive director Pat Huey at pathuey@comcast.net.
