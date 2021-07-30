EAST COBB — In the cool air and fledging light of dawn, five- and six-year-olds, accompanied by a parent or two, clambered up the steps of school buses at subdivision entrances and cul-de-sacs around east Cobb Friday. These Kincaid Elementary School students had their first taste of riding the bus Friday, in a test run for Monday’s first day of school, conducted annually.
“The first-grade students and kindergarten students can ride the bus with their parents to the school at their regular bus times, the regular bus stop, to kind of experience what their kids are going to experience Monday morning,” explained Principal Debbie Blake.
Many of the youngsters seemed to revel in the rite of passage, a sign that they were big kids now.
“She's excited,” said parent Sabrina Setzer, of her first-grade daughter Layla. “She was up before I was today, getting ready.”
For Layla, this experience that will one day seem mundane was enough for the “best day ever.”
“All it takes,” her mother said, with a chuckle.
Mother Christina Park was doing the ride-along for a second time, having participated a few years back with her son. On Friday it was her daughter, Kate, to escort. First grader Kate’s been wanting to ride the bus for years, Christina Park said, and is excited for the new year after being fully virtual last year.
“We had our own little group of friends that were also on Zoom,” Christina Park said. “You make the best of the situation.”
The riders of bus 2175 were in more than capable hands. Driving it was Cathy Wells, a 19-year bus-driving veteran. Wells was firm in laying out the rules but kind while meeting the kids.
“Bottom on the bottom, back on the back, hands inside the windows,” she shouted after each stop, sometimes asking a parent to enforce the rules. By the end of the ride, she was already memorizing the names of the children — or “littles,” as she calls them.
Driving the bus to Wells’ high, self-imposed standards is a challenge every day. The biggest challenge is other drivers, which is why she’s always watching every car around her, “making sure that I know that I know what the car that's three lengths behind me, what he's fixing to do.”
As she made her way to the first stop, Wells was painstaking in her timing, slowing to a crawl in the last quarter mile of the journey to make sure she arrived at 6:45 a.m. sharp.
“If I'm here early and I miss a student, it falls on me,” she said. Parking at a stop to get back on schedule is out of the question, though — she doesn’t want to get in anyone’s way.
Her job is about more than keeping kids safe, though. Last year, when they were required to mask up on the bus, she kept a box of extras for those who forgot. And the inside of Wells’ bus is plastered with inspirational and self-affirming quotes.
“These kids are supposed to be our future, right? I'm the first one they see in the morning after they leave their folks,” Wells said. “Well, let's make it a positive start for the day.”
The extra mile drivers put in is apparent to the principal.
“We know our drivers,” Blake said. “We give them T-shirts every year, they're part of our team. They have a very tough job, keeping our kids safe … but they do a great job here. They love on the kids.”
Upon arrival, the bus-riders had the proverbial red carpet rolled out for them, with Kincaid staff, the Sprayberry high school cheerleading squad and pep band welcoming them. At the school, there was an annual meet-and-greet with teachers. Parents could drop off medications with the nurse, sign up for after-school programs and peep into their child’s classroom.
Parent Tanisha Leonard was making the rounds of the school with her rising first grader, Joshua, and her pre-K aged three-year-old Jordyn. She enjoyed experiencing the bus ride and is anxious to have her kids back in class for what is hopefully a more normal year.
“We'll still mask up this year out of precaution, but we're excited to get back to in-person learning, so he can get that socialization and have that face-to-face time with his teacher,” Leonard said. “Kindergarten virtually was real hard last year. We appreciate our teachers so much more now that I've had to step into their place.”
