A group of local kids got a chance to tour Good Mews, a cage-free no-kill cat shelter in east Cobb over the weekend as part of the Kemp Memorial Highway’s Homeless Pet Club.
Youth services librarian Kristina Canoles said the homeless pet club concept started with an Atlanta veterinarian as a type of school club to encourage students to help animals without homes. She said as far as she knows, the club at Kemp Memorial is the first one in a library.
“We talk about things like where do pets come from, shelters, strays, we talk about breeders, that kind of thing. So we talk about a different topic, and then we say ‘what do we want to do in the community, how do we want to help?’ We’re always collecting pet food, and we do between 50 and 75 donations a month that we take over to the shelter for their pet food bank.”
The families in the group choose one pet from the county shelter and try to promote its adoption until it finds a home or is euthanized.
“It’s something good to expose them to young, this is the reality,” Canoles said. “There are 8,000 pets that go through the county shelter every year, and not all of them get adopted.”
Kemp Memorial Library branch manager Maria Dominguez, also a volunteer at Good Mews, said the program, which started in September, could become a pilot for the rest of Cobb’s libraries.
“The library enjoys collaborating with a lot of community organizations, and we do whenever we can,” she said. “This is probably the first pet-related one we’ve done like this, and hopefully, it won’t be the last, because we’re hoping other libraries will come forward and have tours and create their own homeless pet clubs.”
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners is set to consider a package of code ordinances at meetings Wednesday and Feb. 11. One of those proposed changes would be to codify the county’s practice of releasing feral cats that are caught and spayed or neutered.
Volunteer Dawn VonCramon said the homeless cat population is always a problem in Cobb. Good Mews plans to help reduce the number of feral felines with new in-house medical facilities where cats can be spayed or neutered.
The Kemp Library’s Homeless Pet Club meets the third Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m.
