Cobb District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes announced that her office is distributing 250 “kid kits” in a further effort to raise awareness of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
The event is usually marked each April but was extended this year due to health concerns.
Earlier this year, the Cobb DA’s Office received $5,000 in funding from the National Association of VOCA Assistance Administrators through a grant from the Office for Victims of Crime, within the Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice, to promote community awareness of crime victims’ rights and services during the 2020 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Some of those funds were used to purchase items for the kid kits, which include a pencil pouch, coloring book, crayons and hand sanitizer. The kits include contact information for the Victim Witness Unit of the Cobb DA’s Office.
The kid kits are being distributed through Cobb and Marietta City School districts and at Cobb Fire Stations.
For more information, contact the Victim Witness Unit in the DA’s Office at 770-528-3047 or visit www.cobbda.com.
