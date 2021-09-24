Friends and supporters of former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson of east Cobb will gather next week in a luncheon to support research and awareness of neurological diseases.
Monday’s event will serve as the official launch of the Isakson Initiative, a non-profit which will support efforts to combat Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer's, and related dementia.
Isakson announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015. The three-term senator retired at the end of 2019, citing the disease’s advance. He has since dedicated much of his time to Parkinson’s research, and the University of Georgia endowed earlier this year the Isakson Chair for Parkinson’s Research.
The event will be held at the Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals may attend with a contribution of $500 or more, and should contact Stephanie Jones at Stephanie@johnnyisakson.com or 770-818-1493 for more information.
