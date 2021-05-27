Human connections are the key to a happy life.
That was among New York Times best-selling author Kelly Corrigan's many messages for The Walker School's class of seniors during her commencement address Saturday.
Corrigan is the author of five books, most recently a children's book called “Hello World." She also hosts the podcast “Kelly Corrigan Wonders” and PBS show “Tell Me More."
Fittingly for a storyteller, Corrigan told students everyone, everywhere has stories to tell and things to teach them.
“If you want to have a great life, ask questions,” she said.
Corrigan narrowed her advice for the Walker students down to three facts she said they must internalize:
No. 1, meaningful connections to others are the "No. 1 driver of human happiness across time."
No. 2, she said, "Everyone loves Paul Ford."
"Paul Ford is this funny guy. He’s an introvert, and he told me once that at parties he asks people what they do for a living and no matter what they say, he says, 'That must be really hard,' and no matter what they do, they always answer, 'Oh, it is.' People want to feel they have been felt. And it’s a weirdly odd feeling to come by because most people like talking more than they like listening.”
And No. 3: "The only thing better than a question is a follow-up question."
"This is especially true for the people you spend the most time with," she said. "You don’t know everything about everyone. There’s more to each of us than we think.”
Corrigan concluded her speech by telling graduates what their parents might be feeling as they graduate from high school and move on to the next chapter in their lives.
“You have never known a world where we (parents) were not. But us, we were just regular nobodies and then you came, and you changed everything," she said. "We could win the $515 million megaplier super lotto tonight and you would still be the biggest thing that ever happened to us. We love you more than you have loved anything.”
So, Corrigan said, be patient with parents, because "this is hard."
The ceremony also included speeches by Walker salutatorian Ally Carey, who will be attending Duke University in the fall, and valedictorian Merrill Hart, who will be attending the University of Virginia.
Carey spoke about how a midnight avoidance of physiology homework led her to a Ted Talk about nanotechnology by Dr. Yolanda de Miguel.
“Despite the complexity of her job, Dr. de Miguel captured the essence of a valuable mentality in life, as in technology, small things matter a lot. Small things add up to create masterpieces," Carey said. "We’ve created many masterpieces throughout high school – on the athletic field, in the arts and in academics. Today, let’s celebrate the overlooked, the underappreciated and the seemingly insignificant things that created our masterpieces here at Walker.”
In her speech, Hart said, given the unpredictable year that the graduating seniors have faced with online school and other alternatives to pre-pandemic education, the Class of 2021 may be the most prepared ever for post-high school life.
"After this unpredictable year, we can all feel confident in ourselves. We’ve made it through a hybrid system, periods of online learning and even one-way hallways. We’ve been forced to grow more proactive and rely more on our internal drives than ever before,” she said.
