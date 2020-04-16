MARIETTA — Crowds of nurses, doctors, technicians and other medical staff stood on the curb outside Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on Thursday afternoon, waving and cheering through masks of all different patterns and colors as a parade of police cars rolled by, lights flashing and drivers waving.
Over their patrol vehicle’s loudspeaker, one Cobb sheriff’s deputy repeatedly thanked the health care workers for their effort on the front lines battling the new coronavirus. In a show of respect, the deputies also briefly stepped out of their cars to stand at attention in front of the hospital and the crowd of cheering staff.
A group of neonatal intensive care unit nurses waved pom-poms on one side of the street and shouted their thanks, and many in the crowd of more than 100 held their phones up to capture the moment on video.
“It meant a lot to us,” said Telisha Lucas, a sterile processing technician at the hospital. She choked up as she spoke, and tears filled her eyes. “It just means the world that they’re here supporting us.”
“I’ve never seen people come together as one like this,” added Breana Bogue, also a sterile processing technician. “It’s just amazing.”
As she reflected on the show of support, NICU Nurse Manager Nancy Carper’s eyes also welled up.
“It brought me to tears to have our police force thank us for the job we’re doing, and we brought pom-poms to thank them and cheer them, but really they were out here to support us in being on the front lines with folks and taking care of our community,” Carper said. “That just meant the world that they showed a unified force in supporting our unified force here.”
In an emailed statement, Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren echoed that sentiment, saying his office had organized the show of appreciation because the community’s first line of defense in an era affected so deeply by the coronavirus has shifted from police to medical professionals.
"On any given day, law enforcement is the front line of defense in our community, but not today,” Warren said. “Today it's the doctors and nurses protecting our way of life, and we wanted to show our appreciation to them by honoring them with a drive-by and a salute. We are forever grateful for their sacrifice."
Others at Kennestone told the MDJ the outpouring of support they’ve received from the community as a whole has been unbelievable. Day after day, local residents have delivered food, masks, thank you notes and other tokens of their appreciation, they said.
