MARIETTA — Wellstar Kennestone Hospital's new $126 million emergency department will open July 23, officials announced outside the hospital on Wednesday.
Kennestone President Mary Chatman stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Wellstar Health System President and CEO Candice Saunders as they made the announcement.
The 163,000-square-foot addition to the hospital off Church Street in Marietta will be able to serve 220,000 patients per year, Chatman said.
Wellstar officials say the emergency department's technological advancements will include four CT scan machines that will be used solely for emergency patients. The ER will also have its own MRI, ultrasound and X-ray departments, instead of having to share equipment with the rest of the hospital.
It will also feature a dedicated area on the second floor for treating patients with behavioral health needs and completely separate areas for children and adult patients. Pediatric rooms will be large enough to accommodate families accompanying young patients.
The department will also have the ability to expand medical services into the parking lot to treat mass casualties with equipment to decontaminate people exposed to hazardous chemicals.
The new emergency department is also set to feature improved access for ambulances and people delivering patients in cars with two access points for ambulances and three for personal vehicles, relying on major, high-traffic city roads, rather than local neighborhood streets.
(1) comment
I have recently heard that Kennestone dismissed 3 trauma surgeons. I wonder how that will help.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.