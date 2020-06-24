062520_MDJ_Wellstar1.jpg
Buy Now

From left: Mary Chatman, president of Wellstar Kennestone and Windy Hill Hospitals, and Candice Saunders, president and CEO of Wellstar Health System announce an opening date for Kennestone's new emergency department.

 Staff - Thomas Hartwell

MARIETTA — Wellstar Kennestone Hospital's new $126 million emergency department will open July 23, officials announced outside the hospital on Wednesday.

Kennestone President Mary Chatman stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Wellstar Health System President and CEO Candice Saunders as they made the announcement.

The 163,000-square-foot addition to the hospital off Church Street in Marietta will be able to serve 220,000 patients per year, Chatman said.

Wellstar officials say the emergency department's technological advancements will include four CT scan machines that will be used solely for emergency patients. The ER will also have its own MRI, ultrasound and X-ray departments, instead of having to share equipment with the rest of the hospital.

It will also feature a dedicated area on the second floor for treating patients with behavioral health needs and completely separate areas for children and adult patients. Pediatric rooms will be large enough to accommodate families accompanying young patients.

The department will also have the ability to expand medical services into the parking lot to treat mass casualties with equipment to decontaminate people exposed to hazardous chemicals.

The new emergency department is also set to feature improved access for ambulances and people delivering patients in cars with two access points for ambulances and three for personal vehicles, relying on major, high-traffic city roads, rather than local neighborhood streets.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.

1
1
0
0
0

(1) comment

nelsonjoshuam
Joshua Nelson

I have recently heard that Kennestone dismissed 3 trauma surgeons. I wonder how that will help.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.