Cobb voters will decide whether to renew a 1% sales tax in November.
If the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is approved, the Kennesaw City Council has earmarked its projected $32 million in collections to be spent as follows (Note: a joint county-city project brings total SPLOST spending in listed projects to just under $35 million).
Parks and facilities ($12,500,000):
- Depot Park - Phases 8-12 construction consisting of amphitheater and festival area, and new & expanded parking lot for the park and museum: $6,000,000
- Recreation Center - Phase II includes a multi-sport court and gymnastics: $3,000,000 (This is a joint city/county project in which the county would contribute $3 million.)
- Facility Improvements - water and energy conservation updates, address space utilization for current and future staffing growth and expanded services (e.g., Public Works renovation, community development, etc) and city-wide facilities & cyber security upgrades: $3,500,000
Transportation and roads ($10,785,000):
- Rutledge Road/Cathey Lane - Road widening, sidewalks, and install traffic light at Swift-Cantrell Park area to maximize transportation system performance and vehicular safety at the intersection of Swift-Cantrell Park and Old 41: $4,000,000
- Sardis Street extension and overpass - Continuation of Phase I to maximize transportation system performance, improve traffic congestion, and compliment redevelopment of the downtown area. Construct a new road from Main Street that intersects with Cherokee Street, Shirley Drive and an overpass to Moon Station. A bypass will also be built between the extension at Shirley Drive to North Cherokee Street just south of Ben King Road to reduce the impact on the Cherokee Street Historical District: $6,000,000
- Neighborhood improvements - Sidewalks and street resurfacing: $785,000
Public safety ($8,500,000):
- Public Safety facility - New facility for PD, 911, and Emergency Operations Center: $8,500,000
Tier 2 Kennesaw projects if additional funding becomes available
Parks and facilities ($3,000,000)
- Fleet maintenance - Upgrade maintenance facility with sign shop to repair city vehicles & capital equipment and create road signs, improve bulk storage (e.g., salt, dirt, signs) location and underground storage tank/refueling area, and address topography & stormwater issues: $2,500,000
- Smith-Gilbert Gardens grounds - Create ADA accessible trails, obtain Innovative Readiness Training materials, and repair historic Butler House: $500,000
Transportation and roads ($1,500,000)
- Sidewalks and resurfacing of major roads & routes: $1,500,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.