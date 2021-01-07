A Kennesaw woman was among four people who died during Wednesday's riots in Washington, police say.
D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee announced Thursday that Rosanne Boyland, 34, died during the assault on the United States Capitol. Police currently believe that Boyland died of a "medical emergency," Contee said.
Little information about Boyland is known at this time. Police did not say if Boyland was involved with the storming of the Capitol building.
On her Facebook page, Boyland shared a number of links alleging that the 2020 election was fraudulent. In one post from Dec. 24, Boyland shared a video containing COVID-19-adjacent conspiracy theories, and wrote, "Thoughts?? Arguments?? Wanna join us in DC Jan 6th??"
Police also confirmed Ashli Babbitt, 35, was shot and killed by law enforcement during the riots.
This is a developing story. Check back at mdjonline.com for updates.
