Kennesaw’s plans for a marquee event space in the heart of downtown may be a little closer to reality come next week.
On Jan. 19, the Kennesaw City Council will vote on whether to award a comprehensive engineering and architectural design contract for the Depot Park Amphitheater. If approved, the city will pay $82,220 out of its 2016 SPLOST fund to Marietta-based Croy Engineering for the design
The amphitheater is planned to seat around 4,000 guests, and will be one of the largest undertakings of the Depot Park improvement project. According to documents from the engineering firm, it will feature a roughly 20 by 40 foot stage, back of house facilities, and public restrooms.
Croy Engineering has partnered with a number of municipal governments throughout Georgia on public facilities design. Among its projects in Cobb County have been a master plan for Jim R. Miller Park and design services for Burnt Hickory Park, the Powder Springs Police Station, and recreational facilities at Wheeler High School.
At present, Depot Park features a small amphitheater next to the tunnel connecting to Main Street, which seats approximately 60 people. Funds for the remaining steps in the park’s construction, totaling $6 million, were allocated in the 2022 SPLOST package.
