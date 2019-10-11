Four Kennesaw roads will undergo improvement with the City Council approving a contract for resurfacing with Bartow Paving.
The project will be completed with assistance from the Georgia DOT’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant, which is providing $324,072.10 in funding. The city is required to match 30% of the amount provided by the grant, which brings the total available budget to $421,293.73.
The roads that will be resurfaced include:
*Lockhart Drive, from Big Shanty Drive to McCollum Parkway
*Ellison Lake Drive, from Cobb Parkway to end
*Cobb International Place, from Cobb International Drive to end
*Dobbs Drive, from Melody Lane to Cobb Parkway
Council member Chris Henderson told the MDJ that when the city puts out a request for proposals on a project like this, they know how many dollars they have, but not how far those dollars will go, so the request includes more mileage and roads of varying lengths than they expect to be able to repair. The city can then look at the miles that can be paved and best select the approved segments of road that can be completed within the budget.
“Having multiple lengths and multiple roads allows us to pick and choose and get the most out of our money,” Henderson said.
If the city were to submit fewer roads and the bid came in under budget, then they would have to go through another bid process.
“Just to be as efficient as possible, we throw everything into the soup and see what comes out. That means we only have to do it once and it doesn’t waste the vendor’s time, it doesn’t waste our time, and everybody knows that’s what we’re doing,” he said.
In this case, Bartow Paving had the lowest bid at $558,519.18 for the seven roads initially included in the proposal. In order to remain within the budget, Public Works Director Ricky Stewart recommended removal of General Schwarzkopf Court, Due West Circle and Rhett Drive from the list, which is expected to take the cost of the project under $400,000.
In other business:
*Mayor Derek Easterling and council members congratulated Police Chief Bill Westenberger for the department’s honors at the 2019 annual Public Safety Awards ceremony. Officer Michael O’Brien was recognized for his work in disaster relief, including traveling to Florida, Louisiana and North Carolina to assist with recovery efforts, and his founding of a nonprofit for victims of natural disasters. Officer Timothy Burns and Detective Armando Sanchez received medals of valor for their response to an armed robbery at a Texaco gas station last year that resulted in the arrest of five members of the 30 Deep gang.
*Council approved a change to the Cemetery Preservation Commission’s membership requirements. There are now seven spots on the commission, down from nine. There are still two open spots available. Anyone interested should contact Debra Taylor, city clerk, at 770-424-8274.
*Longtime Kennesaw resident Joe Bozeman addressed the passing of Fred “Bowtie” Bentley Sr. during public comment, saying, “He was a wonderful man. Filling his shoes will be very difficult. ... He was a gentleman in the first degree.”
Bentley’s son, Randall Bentley Sr., is the city attorney for Kennesaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.