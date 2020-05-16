Kennesaw City Hall will be open to the public again starting Monday.
The city announced on its website that visitors are to enter through the middle double doors, and everyone will be screened and evaluated upon entrance, and will have their temperature taken.
City Hall will have a single access point, with separate doors for entrance and exit, to encourage social distancing.
Those who visit City Hall are encouraged to wear personal protective equipment, including a face covering.
The City of Kennesaw asks for people to stay home if they have potential symptoms, or have been exposed to anyone with symptoms including, but not limited to, having a fever over 100.4°F, cough or shortness of breath. People are also encouraged to continue using city services remotely when possible.
Guests must have an appointment to meet in-person with staff from the city's building services, economic development, planning and zoning, public works or the city clerk's office.
Smith-Gilbert Gardens will reopen on Tuesday, open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members and nonmembers will need to reserve and purchase tickets online before visiting at www.smithgilbertgardens.com. The Hiram Butler House will remain closed, along with the gift shop. All public events, classes and programs remain canceled until further notice.
The Ben Robertson Community Center, municipal court and Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History remain closed at this time.
For more information on the City of Kennesaw's operations, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.
