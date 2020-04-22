Kennesaw will open Swift-Cantrell Park, city neighborhood parks and trails with limited hours and operations Friday, the city announced Wednesday.
Playgrounds, workout equipment, skateparks, dog parks and facilities will remain closed, according to a news release posted to the city's website.
“This Friday marks the beginning of the next steps in reopening Georgia and our community for business,” Mayor Derek Easterling said in the release. “We still have several challenges to overcome and must find balance between the health and safety of our citizens and staff, and the economic recovery of our City and the businesses within. Our success will depend greatly on your response to the Governor’s new Executive Order ... and adherence to the established and effective social distancing guidelines.”
Beginning Friday, Swift-Cantrell, neighborhood parks and trails will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
