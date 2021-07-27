Hoping to boost foreign investment in Kennesaw, Andrew Gasparini wants the city to find a sibling.
Gasparini, Kennesaw’s assistant to the city manager, has proposed the city establish a sister city commission to help Kennesaw attract economic development and broaden its cultural cachet.
“A sister cities program kind of sits on a three-legged stool, representing economic, educational, and cultural exchange,” Gasparini told the Kennesaw City Council at a work session Monday night.
The program’s inspiration came in part from a similar effort by Cobb County, which in 2007 entered into a relationship with Seongdong-Gu, South Korea. Over the years, delegations of business and government leaders from Seongdong-Gu made several visits to Cobb, and Gasparini said he was told by then-Economic Development Director Michael Hughes that several deals with firms including Kia and LG had been in the works.
Those plans were not to be, as the relationship suffered from neglect on Cobb’s end, Gasparini said. Cobb Chairman Tim Lee conceded in 2015 the program had yet to generate any jobs or economic investment.
Kennesaw is hoping to avoid that fate by delegating the maintenance of the relationship to a commission, rather than a sole custodian. Gasparini said assembling a group of leaders would help the city “act in good faith” with its sister city.
While Councilman Pat Ferris said he was most interested in the economic side of the proposal and wanted to see “a majority of the members be economic types,” Mayor Derek Easterling was quick to advise that its other elements ought not to be neglected.
“I like the idea of the three-legged stool,” Easterling chimed in. “If you’re going to focus on the economic, you’re going to miss the other two legs of the stool.”
Those other legs could include programs such as student exchanges, delegation visits, collaborative art projects, and film festivals, Gasparini said.
In other business, the council will consider whether to revoke the alcohol license of a convenience store which is alleged to have violated one of the city’s alcohol sales ordinances.
The Shell convenience store located at 3338 Cherokee Street, also known as RK Market, was first reprimanded by the city in July 2019 for violating section 8-69 of the city code, which prohibits establishments from selling alcohol to individuals who are underage, intoxicated, a “habitual drunkard,” or “of intemperate habits or of unsound mind.”
While city documents didn’t specify which of those provisions RK Market violated, the vendor once again faces allegations of ducking the law. Law enforcement is said to have conducted a “compliance check” on July 1, which the business failed. Because it is the business’ second violation in 24 months, the city may move to revoke, rather than simply suspend its license.
RK Market could not be immediately reached for comment.
The city council will vote on the sister cities proposal and the revocation of RK’s license Monday, August 2, at its regular meeting.
