Kennesaw will be looking very jolly, if a little more challenging to navigate, on Saturday, Dec. 7 for its annual Day with Santa festivities.
The day’s events include a parade that begins at 2 p.m. It will feature marching bands, vintage cars, floats and costumes. Activities such as snow tubing, inflatables, crafts, visits with Santa, food and a holiday market will take place at Depot Park until 7 p.m. Tree-lighting festivities start at 5:45 p.m.
The Kennesaw City Council approved the following road closures for the day’s events:
♦ Main Street will be closed from Park Drive to Watts Drive from 1:45-3:15 p.m.
♦ The following roads will be closed at Main Street from 1:45-3:15 p.m.: Park Drive, Lewis Street, Dallas Street, Whitfield Place, Moon Station Road, J.O. Stephenson Avenue and Watts Drive.
♦ Watts Drive will be closed west of the new parking lot entrance at 1:45 p.m. for approximately 30 minutes. Dallas Street will also be closed at that time.
♦ Main Street will be closed from Summer Street to Watts Drive from 12-10 p.m.
Additional information can be found at ADayWithSanta.com.
Clearing a path for Santa’s arrival into town was one of many agenda items on Kennesaw’s to-do list last week. Other action included the following:
♦ With a 4-1 vote, the council approved a de-annexation request for two properties so they can reunite with unincorporated Cobb County. The two properties, 2108 and 2083 Shillingwood Drive, are part of the Giles Crossing subdivision and are the only homes in that neighborhood that are inside the city, according to Zoning Administrator Darryl Simmons. The Cobb Board of Commissioners approved the action on Oct. 22.
♦ According to Mayor Derek Easterling, the Kennesaw Police Department recently underwent its fourth recertification and the first for the 911 department. He said the police department met 100 percent of the 207 items listed for accreditation and 911 met 92 percent.
♦ One of the conditions of approval for the 13-acre Kennesaw Crossing mixed use development, former site of the Electric Cowboy nightclub, was that the developers donate an easement for future connectivity for the Noonday Creek Trail system. Developers Varner and Newport reached an agreement on the terms with the city in October and it was approved by the council Monday.
♦ “The site is progressing well. ... We’ll go vertical in the next two weeks,” said Robert Fox, director of economic development, at last week’s work session. “The remainder of Cowboys and the shopping center is coming down in the next two weeks.”
♦ Council approved alcohol licenses for Sushiology at 1615 Ridenour Blvd. and Cherokee Food Mart at 3326 Cherokee St. Ownership of Sushiology is transferring from the previous owner to his son, Wai Hak Kwok, requiring a new application. Cherokee Food Mart is renewing its annual license after serving a two-week suspension and completing training requirements for sales to a minor on June 7, according to Finance Director Gina Auld.
♦ Ann Pratt, a member of the playground committee updated the council on the progress of the inclusive playground being built, and City Manager Jeff Drobney said that the city is looking at Dec. 18 as the tentative date for the ribbon cutting.
♦ The council approved a Parks and Recreation Master Plan Committee that will include council members Tracey Viars and Chris Henderson, several volunteer citizens and four high school students.
♦ During public comment, resident Tom Bryson, who said he’s lived in the city for more than 40 years, voiced his frustrations regarding traffic and construction along Cherokee Street, asking when road improvements would be made to support the building taking place. Darryl Simmons told the MDJ the city is working with the developer, but he expects roadwork to start sometime in 2020.
♦ “We’ll probably start at the top of Cherokee Street coming back into town. Our city engineer and Croy Engineering is working with us on this, as well as the public works department. We’re very comfortable with the progress being made over the last three or four months and you should see some improvements in 2020,” Simmons said.
