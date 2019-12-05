Kennesaw’s gymnastics program will not get the facility they fought for in phase 1 of the new $10 million to $11 million recreation center, the City Council decided this week.
Meanwhile, the city will move forward on the purchase of the Cobb Parkway Budgetel and surrounding property for nearly $3 million.
The city intends to demolish the building and market the property in 2020, Bob Fox, director of economic development, told the council. In March 2018, a fire destroyed the extended-stay motel, displacing 250 residents.
According to a memo from Gordon Mortin and Tom Owens of Raymond James to the council, mayor and city staff, the deal was discussed in executive session during the council’s Nov. 4 meeting.
With a vote of 3-2 Monday, with council members David Blinkhorn and Pat Ferris as the opposing votes, council approved a resolution authorizing an intergovernmental contract between the city and Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority. The city will make payments to the Development Authority on the interest and principal of the series 2019 DDA bond. It has been structured to wrap around the debt service on the Authority’s outstanding bonds that funded construction of the museum.
The museum bond is scheduled to be paid off in December 2021, but should the city be unable or choose not to sell the land, the debt would extend until 2029. The annual debt service on the new bond has been structured so it does not exceed the debt service on the museum bond, meaning the city’s annual payment to the Authority will remain the same, according to Owens.
As for the other big agenda item, the Council voted 4-1, with Blinkhorn as the nay vote, to keep the current plans for the Adams Park recreation center, which includes two multi-purpose gyms in phase 1 that will be used for structured programming like basketball, pickleball and volleyball. The original plans included a new gymnastics center and one multi-purpose gym in phase 1, which will be built with funds from the 2016 Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax. In August, the Council approved a change in those plans, moving gymnastics to phase 2, which is dependent on voters passing the 2022 SPLOST in 2020 and is years away from being built.
City Manager Jeff Drobney presented options at last week’s work session that detailed the added costs of making changes now that the architects are about halfway through the design process. One added the gymnastics space to the left of the multi-purpose gyms, which would incur $256,000 in design changes and $1.9 million in construction costs. Another replaced one multi-use gym with gymnastics for $515,000 in design changes. According to Drobney and Parks Director Steve Roberts, any scenario with only one multi-use gym would have a negative long-term impact on revenue the city could collect from programs and tournaments they plan to implement.
Coaches, parents and students have lobbied for gymnastics’ return to phase 1, citing dangerous conditions of the current space and saying it’s too small to accommodate the popular program.
Ferris voiced support for a plan to temporarily use one of the multi-use gyms for gymnastics, but there were concerns about the need to permanently anchor gymnastics equipment and the loss of revenue from the other planned programs.
Council member Tracey Viars said she felt she needed to support the option that benefits the largest number of residents, but she wanted to see improvements made to the current gymnastics facilities in the meantime.
Blinkhorn has remained supportive of moving gymnastics back to phase 1, even after the other council members withdrew their support since the initial request on Nov. 4 due to cost. He questioned why the city would rather focus on non-established programs, rather than an existing award-winning program. He also voiced his frustration that private local gymnastics businesses were contacted by the city to speak at the meeting on their ability to absorb students from the Kennesaw program.
“Did we reach out to any of the basketball programs … pickleball, badminton, volleyball? So we didn’t reach out to any of the people who supposedly we are going to serve by going with option 1, but we went out of our way to find people to disparage the program we already have,” Blinkhorn said.
Coach Brooke Anderson was visibly upset about the decision.
“I’m not confident that they are ever going to make a change...we’ve been told that our space is going to be improved for over a decade and we’re exactly where we’ve been. At what point do you stop believing? They do not value us as a program and they don’t care what happens. I really feel like they told us take your business elsewhere because we do not want it or need it,” she said.
