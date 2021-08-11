MARIETTA — The city of Kennesaw is set to annex from Cobb County nearly 33 acres of land in the heart of one of the city's largest commercial districts, marking a step forward for a nearly 400-unit, multi-family residential development.
The triangular parcel (along with a small rectangular lot), occupied by a mobile home park, sits in an island of unincorporated Cobb between Old 41 Highway, Cobb Parkway and Barrett Parkway. Related Development LLC is looking to use the residential component to complement the Kennesaw Marketplace shopping center, built several years ago by Fuqua Development, according to Cobb Economic Development Manager Jason Gaines.
Related’s current design for the space would spread 332 multi-family apartment units on the site across nine buildings, along with 63 townhomes. A pool and clubhouse serve as its centerpiece, with a large green space along Noonday Creek, which separates the property from the shopping center.
Cobb commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a notice of non-objection to the city’s annexation. The two tracts are bounded on all sides by Kennesaw city limits. At their work session Monday, Commissioner JoAnn Birrell and Chairwoman Lisa Cupid agreed ceding such "islands" of unincorporated land to the city was desirable.
But Birrell, who represents the area, said she had issues with the design of the project (Birrell was not present for Tuesday’s meeting). A stipulation letter sent to the city from the county requested limiting the density of the property to five units per acre, largely to limit traffic. The proposed density exceeds over 12 units per acre, even when factoring in the green space.
Gaines replied that Kennesaw entered into a development agreement with Fuqua and has referred to said agreement when the county has pressed the density issue.
That agreement largely pertains to transportation improvements around the two developments, according to Kennesaw spokesperson Becca Graham.
“The improvements must include connection via a bridge that connects development to the commercial portion (Kennesaw Marketplace),” Graham said, "and also to provide a connector road through the development that aligns with the City of Kennesaw improvements at the intersection of Stanley Road.”
The development agreement does not, however, specify a zoning classification or density for the property. Cobb County’s future land use guidelines say the area should be kept to "medium-density residential" uses of 2.5 to 5 units per acre. Kennesaw has also asked the developer to provide a relocation plan for the mobile home residents on the site, including documentation of having spoken to each resident, Graham said.
With the board's approval of the notice of non-objection, however, the county's density concerns are now out of its hands, and in Kennesaw's.
Garvis Sams, attorney for the developer, did not respond to a request for comment. The city’s zoning staff estimated the project would have a “nominal impact” on morning and evening traffic, with little effect on traffic during the day.
Originally set to be considered in August, Graham said the proposal will be considered by Kennesaw’s Planning Commission Sept. 1, and by its mayor and City Council on Sept. 20.
