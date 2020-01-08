Two members of the Kennesaw City Council and the mayor were sworn in for their second terms in office Monday.
State Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, performed the swearing-in ceremonies for council members Tracey Viars and James “Doc” Eaton and Mayor Derek Easterling. Both Viars and Easterling ran unopposed, while Eaton defeated two challengers.
Easterling, who is also a teacher at Awtrey Middle School, invited about a dozen students, largely from Awtrey Middle and North Cobb High School, to attend and lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Jordyn Mater, a student music teacher at Awtrey, performed the national anthem on the trumpet.
Eaton was surrounded by three generations of family: his grandchildren, daughter and former Councilwoman Cris Eaton-Welsh, son-in-law Steve Welsh and his wife Pam holding the Bible. Viars was joined by longtime Kennesaw resident and friend Joe Bozeman.
Easterling invited several people to stand with him, including his wife Dawn, Awtrey principal Jeff Crawford and Cobb Assistant District Attorney Jesse Evans.
“I wanted you to see who’s around me to help me become the person that I am,” Easterling told the audience.
Council also took care of other new year routine matters such as appointing a new mayor pro tem, who serves the duties of mayor when Easterling is not present. Outgoing Mayor Pro Tem Chris Henderson recommended council member Pat Ferris, who was approved 4-0, with Ferris abstaining from the vote.
The council also ratified city appointments for 2020. H. Luke Mayes was appointed chief judge/probable cause judge, Charles Chesbro and Richard Blevins as associate judges, Randall Bentley as solicitor, Croy Engineering as city engineer, and Bentley, Bentley and Bentley as the city’s law firm.
In other business:
- The Keep Kennesaw Beautiful Committee will become a subcommittee of the Kennesaw Citizens Advisory Committee. KKB officers will continue to serve on the subcommittee in addition to boosting the membership of KCAC and enable them to meet quorum requirements.
- The Citgo/Kennesaw Food Mart at 2057 North Cobb Parkway was approved for beer, wine and Sunday sales.
- Council upheld the action of the license review board regarding Luna Lounge at 3055 N. Main Street. Due to ordinance violations of pouring alcohol without a permit, Luna Lounge will have its alcohol license suspended for three months and licensee Eric Turrubiates will not apply for a renewal in agreement with the city solicitor. According to the notes from the review board’s due cause hearing on Dec. 6, the establishment posted photos on Facebook of customers pouring alcohol into servers’ mouths. There were also 13 calls to law enforcement in a one-year period.
- The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new inclusive playground at Swift-Cantrell Park was moved to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9. Easterling said he hoped the new time would allow more local students to attend.
