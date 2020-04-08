An employee of Whole Foods Market in Kennesaw has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine, the grocery chain has confirmed.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the store performed an additional cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures,” a Whole Foods Market spokesperson told the MDJ.
No details about the role of the infected employee or when they were last at the Kennesaw store, at the intersection of Cobb and Barrett parkways, were released publicly by the company “out of respect for the privacy of team members.”
“The safety of our team members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities,” the company spokesperson said. “We’ve been working closely with our store team members, and are supporting the diagnosed team member, who is in quarantine.”
Whole Foods, like many supermarkets and stores deemed essential and able to operate during the coronavirus pandemic, is taking extra measures to prevent staff and customers from spreading the virus.
“We have implemented enhanced daily cleanliness and sanitation protocols across all stores and facilities, on top of our standard stringent protocols,” Whole Foods said. “We are operating under social distancing guidelines in our stores and facilities, ensuring that interaction between team members and between team members and customers can happen at a safe distance. We are closing stores up to two hours early to give our team members more time to restock shelves, sanitize our stores, and rest in preparation for the next day."
In Cobb, 566 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health, which is reporting updated numbers twice daily.
There have been 29 people die from the new coronavirus in Cobb, per state reporting.
At Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta, Cobb and Douglas Public Health has been testing 40 to 50 people each day for the virus, and had completed 549 tests as of Monday evening.
Of the tests conducted at the Marietta park for which results had been returned, 20% were positive, Cobb and Douglas Public Health Communications Director Valerie Crow told the MDJ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.