All land use matters in Kennesaw that require a public hearing have been stayed for the duration of the city's declared emergency, the city announced on its website.
The order includes, but is not limited to, all zoning, annexation, variance, special land use and historic preservation matters.
Mayor Derek Easterling declared a state of emergency March 20. Declarations of emergency last 30 days and can be terminated before the 30-day mark or renewed by the mayor.
