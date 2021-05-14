After a year without an in-person commencement ceremony, Kennesaw State University graduates finally got their day in the sun this week.
Across five days, the university hosted nine commencement ceremonies honoring its classes of 2020 and 2021. More than 3,600 2021 graduates were expected to attend, and KSU expects to recognize over 5,000 students across the combined ceremonies.
The festivities kicked off Monday evening with the graduate college ceremony at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, and were set to conclude Friday night by recognizing students of the Wellstar College of Health and Human Services and the Bagwell College of Education.
With more than 41,000 students, KSU is the second-largest university in Georgia behind Georgia State University.
