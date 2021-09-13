The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has named the two committees responsible for conducting a national search for the next president of Kennesaw State University — the Presidential Search and Screen Committee and the Regents’ Special Committee.
“Kennesaw State University’s next president will play a critical role in helping KSU continue to increase student success and strengthen its impact on Georgia’s educational attainment and economic development,” Acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney said. “I’m grateful to members of the campus-based Presidential Search and Screen Committee for participating in the search process and helping fill such an important position.”
The search and screening of candidates is the responsibility of the 18-member, campus-based Presidential Search and Screen Committee. Members include:
- Darina Lepadatu, Ph.D., Presidential Search Committee chair, president, KSU Faculty Senate; Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, Norman J. Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences;
- Edwin Akins, associate professor of architecture and interim chair, Department of Architecture, College of Architecture and Construction Management;
- A.J. Amini, director of Owl Advising, Office of the Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs;
- Kadian M. Callahan, Ph.D., professor of mathematics education, assistant dean for faculty and student success, College of Science and Mathematics;
- Laurie Brantley-Dias, Ph.D., professor of instructional technology, Department of Instructional Technology, Bagwell College of Education;
- Christie Emerson, DNS, RN, assistant professor of nursing, assistant director of Academic Practice Partnerships, WellStar School of Nursing, WellStar College of Health and Human Services;
- Jaime Fulsang, communications manager, University Information Technology Services; president, Staff Senate;
- Joe Handy, president and chief executive officer, National Black MBA Association; president, Georgia Aquarium Foundation;
- Amani Johnson, president, Kennesaw State University Student Government Association;
- Helen Kim, professor of violin, Bailey School of Music, College of the Arts;
- David McKoy, president, Kennesaw State University Alumni Association;
- Katherine K. Monti, principal, Teasley Middle School, Cherokee County School District;
- Norman Radow, trustee, Kennesaw State University Foundation; chief executive officer, RADCO Management; chair, Radow Family Foundation;
- Ben Scafidi, Ph.D., professor of economics, director of the Education Economics Center, Coles College of Business;
- Trenton D. Turk, chairman, Kennesaw State University Foundation; founder, GeoSurvey, Ltd.;
- Ying Wang, Ph.D., professor, Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering, Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology;
- Andrew Wittmayer, vice president, Kennesaw State University Student Government Association;
- Chi Zhang, Ph.D., associate professor of information technology and interim chair, Department of Software Engineering and Game Development, College of Computing and Software Engineering.
The duties of the campus-based committee include the development of a position description, recruiting candidates and conducting interviews. The search firm of ZRG Partners has been engaged to assist the search committee.
The charge to the committee will take place on Sept. 30 at KSU. At the conclusion of its work, the committee will forward the credentials of three to five unranked candidates to the Regents’ Special Committee for consideration.
The Regents’ Special Committee will be chaired by Regent Neil L. Pruitt Jr. and includes Chairman Sachin Shailendra, Regent Erin Hames, Regent Cade Joiner, Regent Jose R. Perez and Regent T. Dallas Smith.
The Board of Regents has sole authority to appoint the next president.
