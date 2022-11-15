Kennesaw State University President Kathy Schwaig has named Ivan Pulinkala, as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, effective Dec. 1, the university announced.
Pulinkala, who was already serving in the role as interim provost, was named following a nationwide search. He was appointed to the interim position last July.
“Ivan is an innovative academic who has strong ties to Kennesaw State and is deeply committed to building a culture of community and student success,” Schwaig said. “Over the past year as interim provost, he has proven to be an intentional leader, and I look forward to continuing to work with him as we focus on the future of KSU.”
As interim provost, Pulinkala has led the development of a comprehensive ecosystem approach to student success, reorganizing Academic Affairs, Advising and Enrollment Services, initiating a diagnostic evaluation by the National Institute for Student Success, facilitating the creation of data dashboards, and prioritizing the largest addition of new faculty lines in KSU history.
Pulinkala previously served as dean of KSU’s College of the Arts, from 2018 to 2021. Under his leadership, the College of the Arts enrollment grew by 41%, national accreditation/reaccreditation was pursued across all four disciplinary units, and the first graduate degree in the College of the Arts was developed in the School of Art and Design.
Pulinkala has also raised millions of dollars for the arts at KSU, led the development of state-of-the-art facilities, and created the ArtsKSU brand.
He is credited with developing Georgia’s largest collegiate dance program at KSU, serving as director from 2005-2012 and as the chair of the Department of Dance from 2012-2018.
“KSU is on an exciting trajectory of growth, excellence and national prominence thanks to our outstanding faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community partners,” Pulinkala said. “I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to serve and advance a community that has nurtured my academic and artistic spirit for the past 17 years.”
Pulinkala received his doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Alabama, his MFA in Dance from Mills College in Oakland, California, and his Bachelor of Commerce from Hindu College, Delhi University.
