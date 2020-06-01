The drive-thru site to test for the new coronavirus at Kennesaw State University has closed, according to Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
The KSU site was one of nine operated by the Georgia National Guard and Augusta University that closed "as the university transitions its focus to research and development of new non-invasive testing options like saliva and antibody testing," per a release from Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
The Georgia Department of Public Health will continue to operate the testing site at Jim Miller Park near Marietta and 135 other sites across the state.
The state public health agency encourages all Georgians to be tested for COVID-19. To schedule an appointment, visit cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org or call 770-514-2300.
