Basketball Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley will serve as coaches for a celebrity basketball game set to take place at the KSU Convocation Center on April 5.
The Celebrity Crunch Classic is set to tip off at 11:30 a.m., with a fan fest beginning inside the arena at 9 a.m.
The game will be played on a Sunday, during Final Four weekend at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The two national semifinal games will take place that Saturday, with the championship game Monday night.
Admission to the game is free, with seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.
O'Neal will coach Team Cheez-It, with Barkley, his "NBA on TNT" co-host, coaching Team Pringles. The game is sponsored by Kellogg's and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
In addition to the two basketball legends, celebrities listed as appearing in the game include actor Terry Crews and television personalities Rachel DeMita and Anthony "Spice" Adams.
The game was also held surrounding Final Four activities last year in Minneapolis and in 2018 in Phoenix.
It will not be the KSU Convocation Center's first time hosting a celebrity event. In 2008, the facility hosted a charity tennis event that featured Elton John, Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova and Andy Roddick, as well as east Cobb native Melanie Oudin, then a teenage tennis phenom.
