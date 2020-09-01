Kennesaw State University is among the Georgia institutions seeing a rise in cases of COVID-19.
Since the university concluded student move-in on campus residence halls Saturday, Aug. 15, it has reported 181 cases of COVID-19. Last week, KSU reported 130 new cases.
“During the week of August 22 to August 28, there were 130 reported cases of COVID-19,” the university said on its coronavirus website. “Please note that this number includes individuals working or studying remotely.”
Last week’s total more than doubles that of the prior week. During the week of Aug. 15-21, the week after approximately 5,200 students moved into KSU residence halls, the university reported 51 cases of COVID-19, according to university spokesperson Tiffany Capuano.
More than 40,000 students have enrolled in classes at KSU for the fall semester. The university will publish weekly totals of COVID-19 cases to its website at coronavirus.kennesaw.edu/faqs.php.
Heather Pincock, a professor of conflict management at KSU, said she would like to see KSU provide more frequent updates and be more transparent about COVID-19 data.
“Timely notice is critical to containing the virus and maintaining community health,” Pincock said in a statement to the MDJ. “Weekly summaries aren’t meaningful, and don’t represent sufficient care.”
Last week KSU students created an online petition calling on the university to release more COVID-19 data. As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition had 700 signatures.
Other Georgia colleges and universities are publishing daily COVID-19 case updates online. Georgia College in Milledgeville, which has reported about 600 cases of COVID-19 since June 18, is publishing daily totals of positive employee and student cases. Georgia Tech is publishing health alerts when a case is reported, and each alert includes information like where the infected person lives or works and how the positive test impacts campus.
Capuano did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the MDJ asking if the university plans to publish a detailed COVID-19 data dashboard. The current coronavirus website reports case totals for the most recent week.
“Like the rest of the nation during this unprecedented pandemic, the KSU campus community has experienced COVID-19 cases over the summer, and we expect additional cases throughout the year,” the university said on its coronavirus website. “In each of the confirmed case(s), the person was isolated off campus, close contacts were identified and quarantined, and the impacted areas were decontaminated when necessary.”
The university is collaborating with Cobb-Douglas Public Health to conduct contact tracing and notify impacted people.
“Any faculty, staff or student who is determined to be at a high-risk of exposure will be contacted and instructed to quarantine,” KSU said on its website.
KSU defines “high risk of exposure” as being within 6 feet of a confirmed case for at least 15 minutes.
In partnership with Wellstar Health System, KSU is making COVID-19 testing available to students, faculty and staff on the Marietta and Kennesaw campuses. Students can get tested with an appointment at student health clinics. Staff in Marietta can get tested outside the student rec center, and staff in Kennesaw can get tested at 3217 Campus Loop Road on the southwest side of campus.
KSU is offering classes online, in-person, or in a hybrid format with a combination of in-person and online learning. The academic year began on Aug. 17, and the fall term is scheduled to conclude with the last day of final exams on Dec. 14. After the Thanksgiving holiday, classes and final exams for the remainder of the fall term will be delivered online only.
