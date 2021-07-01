Six years after Kennesaw State University merged with Southern Polytechnic State University, KSU has created an alumni society for SPSU graduates.
The consolidation of the two schools into the now second largest university in the state has created an alumni base of nearly 130,000 living graduates, according to KSU.
The creation of the Southern Polytechnic State University Alumni Society is meant to recognize the "history, legacy and traditions that were an integral part of SPSU," according to a news release.
The group, which was chartered this week, will be led by its president, Ericka Davis, of the class of 1997. Davis is chief communications officer for the State Road and Tollway Authority, Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority and Georgia Regional Transportation Authority.
Other leaders include Vice President and President-elect Bill Leggett (Class of 1994), principal architect for HKS Inc. and Secretary and Co-chair of Student Success Tiane McKoy Hamler (Class of 2012), a senior administrative assistant for Boston Consulting Group.
KSU officials say when she was approached last year about engaging SPSU alumni, Davis said "having an affinity group" for SPSU alumni would be the best way connect with those who felt disconnected after the merger of the two institutions. Davis said she was humbled to be asked to lead the alumni group.
“I owe my career to SPSU, and specifically the faculty who helped me discover my passion for technical communications,” she said. “When the leadership came to me about the idea of creating an SPSU alumni society, I knew that it was an important step in engaging SPSU alumni.”
Davis acknowledged how many SPSU alumni feel they lost their home, but she said, "we didn't." The first year of the alumni group's life, she said, will be focused on engagement.
"The foundation of SPSU is rooted within KSU, and with the launch of this initiative, SPSU alumni can finally return to our roots and be members of this vibrant and active institution, this KSU family, that we are helping to build with the merger," Davis said.
Beyond the first year, the alumni group plans to host exclusive events, SPSU alumni tailgates, networking opportunities and more.
Alumni will also be able to engage with KSU and students in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics through scholarship and legacy building.
“We want to offer the opportunity to our alumni to be a part of what this whole society is about,” Davis said. “We want to build STEAM and DREAMS (Dedicated Resources to Empower and Mentor Students) by providing more scholarship opportunities for KSU STEAM students. We want to connect our SPSU alumni with KSU students who are studying in the fields they love, and we want to show our alumni how they can support STEAM departments so we can continue the legacy of SPSU.”
