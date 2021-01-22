Kennesaw State University officials broke ground Friday for a residence hall that will house more than 500 students on the Kennesaw Campus.
The 508-bed, 109,388-square-foot building will provide another housing option for Kennesaw State’s growing student population as well as promote connections among the campus community, particularly for first-year students. Scheduled to open for the fall 2022 semester, the new residence hall will be built on the south end of the Kennesaw Campus adjacent to the existing Austin Residence Complex.
“This addition to campus reflects our commitment that Kennesaw State is not simply the university our students attend, but where they feel at home,” said KSU President Pamela Whitten. “We see evidence every year that students who live on campus, particularly first-year students, tend to transition to college life more effectively, become more involved at their school and build deeper connections with both their fellow students and faculty members.”
Kennesaw State is now Georgia’s second-largest university, with an enrollment of more than 41,000 students. That includes a record enrollment of nearly 8,300 freshmen, giving KSU the largest freshman class enrolled in bachelor’s degree programs in the state.
To address that growth, the new residence hall is the second major construction project to begin in the past 12 months. A 143,000-square-foot Academic Learning Center – with 20 classrooms, six seminar rooms, a multi-purpose lecture hall, and computer and other specialized labs – is set to open on the Kennesaw Campus this fall.
The residence hall will have two-bedroom and four-bedroom suites along with study spaces, lounge areas and a grab-and-go market. Those amenities are designed to foster students’ engagement with other on-campus residents and the broader campus community, to help them feel connected to the university and in turn remain at Kennesaw State through graduation.
“Kennesaw State is striving to accommodate all students who wish to live on campus,” Whitten said. “We want every student to make the most of their time at KSU, and for many students that means enjoying the living and learning experience on campus.”
One of those students is senior Arianna Lasha, who has lived on campus for all four of her years at Kennesaw State. Lasha lived in University Village as a freshman, became a resident assistant there the following year and now is the senior resident assistant overseeing the team of RAs in University Village.
Lasha spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony, where she shared that living on campus helped her make friends and feel at home at Kennesaw State, and being an RA developed her leadership, communication and organizational skills. She appreciates that an increasing number of Owls will have those same opportunities.
“KSU has provided me with many wonderful opportunities and experiences, and I'm so glad many more people will get the chance to soar as well,” said Lasha, a journalism and emerging media major. “Living on campus my first year was a grand part of my college experience. Having a fulfilling freshman year inspired me to become an RA so I could build relationships with my residents and help them have the same awesome experiences I’ve had.”
(1) comment
I can't believe the mascot is not wearing a mask! 100 days of mask-wearing!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.