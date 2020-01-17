A 19-year-old Marietta man has been indicted by a Cobb County grand jury on 10 felonies in relation to a Kennesaw shooting in which about 20 bullets struck a house while eight people, including several children, were sleeping inside.
Anthony Jordan Brown was indicted in Cobb Superior Court on Jan. 9 on eight counts of aggravated assault and single counts each of criminal damage to property in the second degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, his indictment shows.
Brown remains without bond in the Cobb jail, where he’s been the last 98 days since his arrest on Oct. 11 last year, according to his jail record.
Kennesaw police said Brown was involved in a confrontation at a house on Main Street, just south of the Jiles Road and Main Street/Old 41 Highway intersection, about 1 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2019.
Brown stated “stay outside, I’ll be back,” as he was leaving the property, according to witnesses.
He then picked up Derrick Reynolds, Elijah Jordan Hinson and Miguel Sabu McBride, and drove them to the house to assist him in the shooting, which is confirmed in phone and social media records, warrants state.
There were eight people, including several children, sleeping inside the home when Brown fired about 20 bullets into the residence just after 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, warrants show.
No one was injured, but the house was riddled with bullet holes, police said.
Officers found 19 shell casings from a pistol, with various calibers, in the street directly in front of the home as well as multiple gunshot entries in the front side of the house.
Brown was arrested almost three weeks later at his Everwood Drive home in Marietta, records show.
In mid-December, Brown’s three alleged co-offenders were also arrested, after incriminating one another during police interviews, warrants state.
Reynolds, 19, was arrested at his Lake Park Place home in Acworth by Cobb sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 13 and booked into the Cobb jail on the same 10 charges as Brown.
Reynolds, originally from Florida, is not eligible for bond and remains in the Cobb jail.
Hinson, 18, was arrested at his Richmond Place home in Acworth by Cobb sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 13 and booked into the Cobb jail without bond on the same charges as Brown and Reynolds.
Hinson, originally from New York, had been on ankle-monitored release from the county jail for 10 days when he was arrested on the shooting-related charges. He remains in the Cobb jail without bond.
McBride, 18, was arrested at his Howell Farms Road home in Acworth by Cobb sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 13 and booked into the Cobb adult detention center on the same charges as Brown, Reynolds and Hinson.
McBride, originally from New York, was released from the Cobb jail on ankle-monitored bond on Wednesday, his jail record states.
