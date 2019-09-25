A man has been found shot dead at a Kennesaw apartment complex, prompting police to investigate the case as a homicide.
Officers found Antuawn Rico Norman “deceased from a gunshot wound” at the Bridges of Kennesaw apartment complex on Jiles Road first thing Tuesday while responding to a call just after midnight about a person being shot, Kennesaw Police Sgt. Joy Policarpio said in a news release Wednesday.
She did not disclose any detail of where Norman was found by police or whether that was where he was believed to have been shot.
Policarpio told the MDJ the case is not being treated as a suicide.
"We are investigating this as a homicide," she said Wednesday afternoon.
Her earlier press release stated "this is an active investigation so there will be no additional details released at this time,” adding that Kennesaw officers are receiving help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on the case.
Anyone with information about Norman’s death is urged to call Kennesaw police on 770-429-4533 or anonymously report to Crime Stoppers Atlanta on 404-577-8477.
“If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward,” Policarpio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.