KENNESAW — Finding your way around Kennesaw could become much easier thanks to a project that will see new directional signs, maps and brochures guide visitors across the city.
Details were shared by Miranda Taylor, an economic development specialist for the city of Kennesaw, during a work session Monday.
Plans include signs in high traffic areas that provide directions to attractions at major intersections, pedestrian directional signs to attractions and downtown locations, destination identification signs such as the boundaries for the entertainment district, and city kiosks with maps, brochures and event posters to be placed at the Main Street Plaza/Underpass and Swift-Cantrell Park.
According to Taylor, informational kiosks that currently exist are no longer watertight and the brochures get damaged. The economic development office is also working with the vendor on developing storyboards for the historic spring behind City Hall and the cemetery that would tell the history of the two locations. More storyboards may be included in future phases.
Taylor told the MDJ that they don’t yet have a dollar figure to attach to the project since they are still in the design phase, but the funds would come from the economic development budget. If all goes according to plan, the signs would be installed next year.
