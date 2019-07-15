The Kennesaw 911 Department is scheduled for an onsite assessment as part of a program to achieve accreditation.
This accreditation will verify the agency meets professional standards. Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA), the program requires agencies to comply with standards in four basic areas - policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.
As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community can offer comments by calling 678-255-7539 on Aug. 6. Assessors will take comments from 3 to 5 p.m. Comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the Department’s ability to comply with CALEA standards.
Copies of the standards are available at the City of Kennesaw, City Hall, 2529 J.O. Stephenson Avenue in Kennesaw. To review the standards, contact 911 director Linda Davis at 770-422-2505.
Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Kennesaw 911 Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them to The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155 or by emailing calea@calea.org.
