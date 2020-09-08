An America's Got Talent contestant who has impressed judges and audiences with her powerful vocals and heartfelt renditions of popular country songs represents Cobb County when she takes the stage tonight in the live semifinals.
Shaquira McGrath, who lives in Kennesaw, stunned judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara this spring with her audition cover of "Redneck Woman" by Gretchen Wilson and has advanced through the competition since. She followed that with a performance of "Wake Me Up" by Avicii, and more recently in the quarterfinals, she sang Rascal Flatts' "What Hurts the Most."
In the quarterfinals, McGrath received standing ovations from Klum and Vergara.
"I think you are amazing," Klum told her. "Your voice is larger than life, it fills every nook and cranny of this room right here. Your voice is so big, but I feel this vulnerability inside of you, and it’s so beautiful. And you are so beautiful. If there was an audience, they would all stand up for you right now, so I’m going to do it again."
Kelly Clarkston, who filled in for Cowell, also gave a positive review of the performance, noting that "What Hurts the Most" is a difficult song.
McGrath said it was "freeing" to be on the quarterfinals stage in the contest.
"Of course I’m still terrified, but I feel free," she said to host Terry Crews. "I mean, Kelly Clarkson is here and she just talked to me, so yes, I am freaking out. But it’s OK. I feel good. Life is good."
She will compete among 20 semifinalists to enter the finals. The winner of America's Got Talent this season will receive a $1 million prize.
McGrath was among the spring 2020 graduates at Kennesaw State University, where she received a psychology degree.
The singer was raised in Crawford, Georgia, according to her biography for the show. McGrath sang in churches, talent shows and at school functions in her hometown and surrounding counties. She hopes to use her talents "to bring joy and happiness to those who are hurting, hopeless and in need of inspiration," her bio says.
The "America's Got Talent" semifinals air 8 p.m. on NBC. The show, hosted by Terry Crews, airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For more information, visit www.nbc.com/agt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.