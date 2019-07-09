If you’ve got thoughts on the Kennesaw Police Department, the time to share them is coming.
Members of the public are invited to a information session as part of an accreditation process, scheduled for July 17 at 2 p.m. at City Hall. Interested parties can also participate by calling 678-255-7539 starting July 16 at 2 p.m.
The session will be administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, which assesses law enforcement agencies and provides its stamp of approval to those that meet its standards.
Both telephone and in-person comments will be limited to 10 minutes.
Written comments can be sent to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard Suite 320 Gainesville, Virginia, 20155, or email at calea@calea.org.
