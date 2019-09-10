The Kennesaw Police Department is asking home and business owners within the city to improve public safety by registering their personal security cameras and alarms under a new initiative.
It will mean police officers can look up which properties have working security cameras or alarms so they can target the owners of those properties for help in identifying suspects or solving crime.
This will save time and ideally improve public safety in the city, Kennesaw Police Chief Bill Westenberger said.
“Kennesaw Community Watch allows our citizens and businesses free registration for camera and security alarm systems with the police department,” he said. “In keeping with our intentional efforts to create partnerships with our community, we are excited to announce a new program.”
Westenberger said it’s vital that police have the most updated information possible, particularly in respect to community outreach, and he invites all Kennesaw home and business owners to register any security alarms or cameras they have.
“Following a crime, police officers often go door to door to seek any cameras in the area that might have captured any portion of the crime or a fleeing vehicle,” he said. “This process is time consuming and can delay the apprehension of the criminal at large. With access to accurate information, our officers are able to serve the community more effectively and efficiently.”
Registration can be done online through the police department’s page on the city of Kennesaw’s website.
